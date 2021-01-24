LIBERTY
Coach: Wes Hawkins (14th year)
2020 results: Finished third at Class 4 state tournament; took second at Region C and Northwestern District tournaments
Top returnees: Mason Barrett (Class 4 state champion, 120 pounds), Colin Dupill (Class 4 state champion, 132 pounds), Royce Hall (Class 4 fifth place, 170 pounds)
KETTLE RUN
Coach: Mike Foy (ninth year)
2020 results: Fifth in Northwestern District
Top returnees: Matt McLaughlin (third at 2019 Class 4 state meet at 126 pounds; missed postseason last winter due to injury), Logan Hall, A.J. Breeding
FAUQUIER
Coach: Chad Hoffman (1st year)
2020 team results: Won Class 4 championship, Region C championship and Northwestern District championship
Top returnees: D.J. Richards (Class 4 state champion 126 pounds), Eric DeWald (Class 4 runnerup), Ben Bell (Class 4 fourth place), Reece Kuhns (fifth place)
