On Monday, July 15, The Little Burros will participate in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.
The Little Burros of Warrenton will represent Virginia at this year’s showcase.
Founded in 2013, The Little Burros is a small, family-owned business that makes innovative garden tools to save time in the yard. Molly Thorsen, a graduate of Highland School (2009), is the company’s chief operating officer of the company. She and her father, Bob Thorsen, will represent the family at the White House.
One of its products, The Burro Buddy, has gained attention from retailers nationwide and is currently on Target shelves. The company’s products will soon launch nationwide in Sam’s Club and the company plans to donate a portion of its sales to A21 to battle human trafficking, both locally and globally, in honor of Rebecca Thorsen, one of its late founders.
The Little Burros plans to showcase American-made Burro Buddy during the White House event.
The Little Burros focuses on innovation. Its owners are proud to create American jobs, provide Americans with problem-solving tools, and to give back to the communities that built them.
At the Made in America Showcase, businesses from each of the 50 states have been invited to display their products that have been made and produced in the United States.
“We are excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products,” a White House official said. “In today’s booming economy, President Trump and his administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities.”
To learn more, visit www.littleburros.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.