Since 2016, the Highland School baseball program is 86-20 with four 20-plus win seasons and three straight trips to the VISAA Division 2 Final Four. In 2019, the Hawks made their first appearance in the state finals, falling to Miller School. Highland made the state semis in 2017 and 2018 as well.
With five NCAA Division 1 bound players, 2021 looks like another banner year.
“Our final step is winning it all. That’s the ultimate goal,” said coach Micah Higgins.
He’s cautiously optimistic the pandemic will not wipe out the season. “The last nine months has taught us to appreciate every opportunity and to be hopeful. It’s still uncertain, but the guys are motivated working out four to five days a week and will be ready to go,” he said.
