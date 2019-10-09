Virginia’s Piedmont has no shortage of help for opioid addicts and their families. Here is a sampling of available resources. Some require payment; some are free. Some are local resources, some national.
Phone helplines
Delphi Behavioral Health Group addiction center: 888-367-9987
Legacy Healing Center addiction resource: 888-459-5511
Crisis Hotline: 540-825-5656
Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741
Peer2Peer Warmline: 833-626-1490
Substance Abuse Hotline: 800-662-HELP
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK
Family support and information
Come As You Are Coalition (CAYA): This organization maintains an extensive online listing of resources, treatment options and support groups. Go to cayacoalition.org.
Families Anonymous: A 12-step program for relatives and friends of people with drug, alcohol or related behavioral issues. https://www.familiesanonymous.org/
Families Overcoming Drug Addiction (FODA): A support group for addicts and families dealing with addiction. Meets first and third Thursdays at Fauquier Hospital. Email Caroline at MyFODAfamily@gmail.com for more information.
Mental Health America of Fauquier County: Provides information and guidance on mental health and addiction resources and treatment for residents and Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. Call (540) 341-8732 or go to www.fauquier-mha.org.
Nar-Anon: A 12-step program for families and friends of addicts. https://www.nar-anon.org/find-a-meeting
National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI): Piedmont: Family support group meets third Mondays at 6:30 p.m.in the Sycamore Room of Fauquier Hospital. Website: namipiedmontva.org Prince William: Family support groups meet third Tuesdays at 6:30 in Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, and second Tuesdays at 7 at Sentara Potomac Hospital in Woodbridge. Website: https://nami-pw.org/
Survivors for Life: Suicide support group meets third Mondays at 7 p.m. in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services office in Culpeper. Call 434-825-8913.
Virginia Veteran and Family Support: Offers assessments of individual and family needs and also peer and family support groups. Call 540-840-3003.
Recovery support
Celebrate Recovery: A Bible-based,12-step recovery program that meets Fridays at the Bridge Community Church in Warrenton. Call 540-341-7409 or email celebraterecovery@bridge4life.com
Narcotics Anonymous: Twelve-step recovery program. Call 800-777-1515 or to find times and locations of meetings, go to https://meetings.intherooms.com/meetings/search.
Restore Culpeper: A 12-step, Christ-centered program for those struggling with addictions and also family members. Meetings on Monday nights at The Refinery in Culpeper. Email Restore@mountainviewcc.net.
Sex, Drugs and God: Nonprofit organization offering peer addiction counseling in Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, Orange and Madison counties. Call 540-779-0088 or go to sexdrugsandgod.com.
SpiritWorks Recovery Center: Peer-to-peer addiction recovery support in Warrenton. Call 540-428-5415 or go to spiritworksfoundation.org.
Outpatient treatment and counseling
Chrysalis Counseling Centers: Substance abuse assessments and individual and family counseling. Culpeper office: 540-727-0770; Warrenton office: 540-347-0613. Website: www.chrysaliscenters.com.
Family Focus Counseling Services: Substance abuse assessments and counseling. Culpeper office: 540-829-9666; Warrenton office: 540-349-4537. Website: www.familyfocusva.com.
Health Connect America: Substance abuse evaluations and therapy. Culpeper office: 540-317-1404; Website: www.healthconnectamerica.com.
National Counseling Group: Mental health and substance abuse counseling. Culpeper office: Phone: 540-825-0705; Manassas office: 703-257-5997. Website: www.ncgcommunity.com.
Prince William Community Services: Substance Abuse Services provides outpatient treatment, including clinical assessments and individual and family therapy. Manassas clinic: 703-792-7800; Woodbridge clinic: 703-792-4900.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Board: Provides outpatient mental health and substance use clinical assessments to determine the treatment needed. Warrenton clinic: 540-347-7620; Culpeper clinic: 540-825-5656
SaVida Health: Opioid and alcohol addiction centers that offer outpatient medication-assisted treatment and counseling services. Culpeper: 540-827-4274; Woodmont: 703-214-5825.
Inpatient treatment
Boxwood Recovery Center: A 28-day residential drug treatment center in Culpeper that provides individual, family and group therapy. 540-825-3100. Website: www. Rrcsb.org/boxwood-recovery-center.
Edge Hill Recovery Treatment Center: Residential, non-medical 12-step recovery program at center in Winchester. 540-662-8865.
Prince William Medical Center Novant Health: For inpatient addiction treatment, call 703-369-8864. For intensive outpatient treatment (IOP), call 703-369-8404.
