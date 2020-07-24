Angelo Brizzi’s package of long-range shooting, quick first step and deft ball-handling ability gives him many advantages. Brizzi has a quick release set shot, which means he needs very space. The left-hander can hit from nearly 25 feet. Get too close to him and he will drive right past you to create other problems. He is smart, knows when to pass it back out and has finishing ability near the basket.
-Peter Brewington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.