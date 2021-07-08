You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watercolor workshop scheduled for July 27

  • Updated
  • 0
photo_ft_news_sonja forster_071421.jpg

Sonja Forster will offer a three-hour workshop on watercolor painting on July 27.

 Courtesy Photo
photo_ft_news_watercolor 1_071421.jpg

Painting by Sonja Forster

Artist Sonja Forster will teach a workshop on basic watercolor painting techniques from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27. The offering is sponsored by the Warrenton Antiquarian Society and will be held on the grounds of historic Weston, a 19th-century farmstead in Casanova.The workshop will be the second of four WAS workshops scheduled between June and September. The fee for the class $75, with proceeds going to support the design of an art and education center at the site of the former Casanova Hunt Kennels at Weston.

To register or for more information, those interested may call 540-229-0114; the deadline to register is Wednesday, July 21.

photo_ft_news_watercolor 2_071421.jpg

Painting by Sonja Forster

About the artist

Sonja Forster has a studio located in the Vint Hill area. She grew up on a farm in South Africa, drawing the native plants and animals around her and developing skills in watercolor, acrylic, gouache and oil. Her interest in a realistic painting style along with an unrestricted palette of color was strongly influenced by the great diversity of African culture, she said.

photo_ft_news_watercolor 3_071421.jpg

Painting by Sonja Forster
photo_ft_news_watercolor 4_071421.jpg

Painting by Sonja Forster

Like her father who moved to South Africa from Germany to be closer to nature, Forster’s passions included environmental conservation, as well as drawing and painting the natural world. At the age of 18, imagining a career helping endangered species and local habitat, she began a nature conservation degree, only to find herself chair-bound a year later after a serious car accident. Forster began a renewed interest in drawing and painting and, while completing her degree, began studying with accomplished artists in a range of mediums.  

Once back on her feet, Forster began traveling throughout Africa and, with her engineer husband, moved to England. After 3 years, she, her husband and two daughters relocated back to South Africa where Forster established a studio and gallery. Six years ago, Sonja and her family moved to Fauquier County.

True to her roots, Forster said she remains passionate about land and animals, as well as the lifting, blending and layering of color and brush strokes. Bringing people together to learn these basics is her way of honoring a love of nature, the joy she’s found in her artwork and the importance of helping to build a sense of community in her new home.

According to Forster, learning to paint doesn’t have to be complicated. With some basic techniques anyone can quickly find long moments of happiness. “Painting offers me peace and a place to meditate on the beauty of nature and what the world has to offer,” she said.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..