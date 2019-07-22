A block of Culpeper Street in Warrenton -- between Lee Street and Beckham Street -- was closed from 4 to about 9 p.m. Monday July 22, as staffers from the Public Works Department worked to repair a broken water pipe on Culpeper Street.
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer reported that an 8" pipe burst, affecting four to six customers and flooding a portion of Culpeper Street. All customers had service as of 8 p.m.
Schaeffer said that after the report of the break, town workers "shut it down fairly quickly..." It was "an amazing response time, within minutes."
She added, "The road will be back open for now, but repairs will take some time." She said the town will evaluate Tuesday and determine the road work that will be needed. She said it will probably be "a couple weeks to repave and fully repair to the condition pre-break."
Schaeffer said, "we can check charts tomorrow on total water loss." She said that the cause of the break is not known.
She said, "This is pretty normal, but was a decent break being an 8”. The staff response and community support of staff was great."
Schaeffer did point out a positive: "Red Truck (Bakery) delivered coffee as a thank you to the public works staff, which just warms my heart.... That meant a lot to them on a Monday night."
