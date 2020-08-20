Warrenton Town Hall offices, previously located at 18 Court St., have moved to 21 Main Street as of today, Thursday, Aug. 20.
The Town Manager’s office, Finance Department, Utility Billing and Community Development offices are all now located at the new, refurbished headquarters on Main Street. Parking is available behind the building in municipal parking lots.
Town Hall is open to the public between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
