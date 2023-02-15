photo_ft_news_amazon vote_meeting 2_021523.jpg

The auditorium at Fauquier High School was full Tuesday night as more than 130 speakers expressed their views on the planned Amazon data center.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_boy_021523.jpg

Speakers young and old were projected on screens during the nearly seven-hour public hearing. 
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_hope porter_021523.jpg

Land-use legend Hope Porter received a standing ovation after her speech at the public hearing.
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_paul mooney_021523.jpg

Town Councilman Paul Mooney
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_brett hamby_021523.jpg

Warrenton Town Councilman Brett Hamby laid out his reasons for voting in favor of the Amazon project.
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_bill semple 2_021523.jpg

Warrenton Town Councilman Bill Semple remains opposed to the proposed data center in town.
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_dave mcbride_021523.jpg

Warrenton Councilman David McGuire remains opposed to the data center plan.
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_robert duvall_021523.jpg

Actor Robert Duvall caused a bit of a sensation with his appearance at the public hearlng.
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_ike broaddus_021523.jpg

Ike Broaddus, candidate for the Scott District seat on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors, was one of the speakers at the public hearing on Feb. 14.
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_woman_021523.jpg

About 130 people spoke against Amazon's proposed data center during the Feb. 14 public hearing.
photo_ft_news_amazon vote_meeting 4_021523.jpg

