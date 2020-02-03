A Warrenton man was arrested Saturday after police said he assaulted a police officer after being asked to leave a Manassas-area brewery.
On Feb. 1 at 11:28 p.m., officers were called to 2 Silos Brewing Company, 9925 Discovery Blvd., in the Manassas area of Prince William County, to investigate a report of an intoxicated person.
Police said Steven Thomas Nold had been asked to leave the restaurant “after becoming disorderly.” The security staff detained Nold “after he attempted to strike a staff member,” police said in the news release.
Officers determined Nold was intoxicated and took custody of him, the police news release said.
Officers attempted to place the suspect in a police cruiser, but “he refused to follow officers’ commands and actively resisted” and “spat on and kicked the officers,” Prince William Police Department spokeswoman Renee Carr said in the news release.
“After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident,” Carr said. No injuries were reported.
Nold, 35, of 191 N. View Circle in Warrenton, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of intoxicated in public.
