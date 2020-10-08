Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a home on Frytown Road in Warrenton on Oct. 4 for a report of “an unconscious person.” The victim regained consciousness and had visible signs of assault, said FCSO spokesman Sgt. Steven Lewis.
He said that the victim reported that the assailant suddenly became irate and assaulted them while they were together at the home. Prior to the deputies’ arrival, the suspect had fled the scene.
Kevin Lee Allen, 42, of Warrenton, was arrested for felony domestic assault on Oct. 7 and an emergency protective order was issued, said Lewis. At the time of his arrest, Allen was being held with no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.