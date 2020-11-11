Walter John Shellington, 78, of Warrenton, VA, passed October 28, 2020.
Services were held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Joynes Funeral Home, Warrenton, VA.
Online condolences can be given at www.joynesfuneralhome.com
Updated: November 11, 2020 @ 8:02 pm
