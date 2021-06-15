Voters in Fauquier – and every other locality – pick McAuliffe

As they did in every jurisdiction in Virginia, an outright majority of Fauquier voters in last week’s Democratic Party gubernatorial primary election favored former Gov. Terry McAuliffe as their pick as the party’s 2021 nominee for governor against Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November general election.
Of the 2,988 Fauquier residents who cast a ballot in the June 8 primary, 1,966 -- 66% -- chose McAuliffe. He finished with 306,286 votes statewide, or 62% of the total vote. (Results are unofficial.)
Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, of Woodbridge, came in a distant second, with 19% of the vote in Fauquier and 20% statewide. State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, of Richmond, managed 12% statewide, with Del. Lee Carter, of Manassas, and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax garnering less than 4% each.
The seven-way race for the lieutenant governor nomination – cut down to six when Del. Elizabeth Guzman, of Woodbridge, dropped out of the race last month – was closer, but Del. Hala Ayala, of Woodbridge, still managed a comfortable victory with 37% of the statewide vote; Del. Sam Rasoul, of Roanoke, came in second place with 24%. Ayala’s showing in Fauquier County was an identical 37%, with 1,070 votes.
Attorney General Mark Herring survived a primary challenge from Del. Jay Jones of Norfolk, winning the state with 57% of the vote. Herring’s margin was larger in Fauquier, where he garnered 2,032 votes, or 69%.
The 2,988 votes cast in Fauquier County in the gubernatorial contest accounted for 5.4% of all registered voters, down from the 7.1% who participated in the 2017 Democratic primary election. This year’s turnout was slightly higher than in the previous Democratic gubernatorial primary election, in 2009, when 5.2% of Fauquier voters participated. Statewide, 8.2% of all registered voters cast a ballot in this year’s primary, down from 9.9% in 2017 but far above the 2009 turnout of 6.4%.
Virginia does not register voters by party, so any registered voter may participate in a primary election like last week’s Democratic contest. The state Republican Party chose an “unassembled convention” model to nominate its candidates for statewide office, in which delegates – screened for loyalty to the party by local committees – applied to vote at one of about three dozen drive-thru voting locations around the state.
Of the 877 Fauquier County residents who successfully applied to be convention delegates, fewer than half – 422 – made the trip to Madison County High School on May 8 to cast a ballot in the Republican contest. Fauquier residents participating in the convention accounted for just 0.77% of all registered voters. Statewide, the 30,566 delegates to the Republican convention made up 0.51% of registered voters.
Along with Youngkin, Republican delegates nominated former Del. Winsome Sears, of Winchester, for lieutenant governor and Del. Jason Miyares, of Virginia Beach, for attorney general.
The 30,566 delegates this year accounted for less than one-tenth of the 365,803 Virginians who cast a ballot in the 2017 Republican gubernatorial primary election. The 2017 Republican primary turnout was 6.6%, more than three percentage points fewer than in the Democratic contest the same year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.