VOLLEYBALL FAST FACTS

KETTLE RUN
Coach: Mike Howard
2019 record: 13-9
Varsity returnees: Kate Pohlmann, Cassidy Perino, Faith Schaefer, Nia Rogers, Kayla Gillham, Zoe Lilly, Taylor Reinaldo
Early games: March 1 HOME vs. Patriot; March 2 at Liberty; March 4 HOME vs. Culpeper; March 9 at Fauquier
FAUQUIER
Coach: Diana Story
2019 record: 9-14
Varsity returnees: Kate Wilvert, Emma Carter, Daniella Lawhorn, Laney Weyman, Lindsey Gorsira, Skyler Furr
Early games: March 1 at Battlefield; March 2 at Culpeper; March 9 HOME vs. Kettle Run; March 11 at Handley
LIBERTY
Coach: Carrie Marek
2019 record: 8-11
Varsity returnees: Abi Jones, Kendra Walker, Sydney Marek, Tina Sloan, Lenea Crockett
Early games: March 2 HOME vs. Kettle Run; March 4 HOME vs. Handley; March 11 HOME vs. Culpeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.