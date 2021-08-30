You have permission to edit this article.
VOLLEYBALL CAPSULES

FAUQUIER

-Coach: Jen Linthicum.

-Spring 2021 record: 11-3 Northwestern District champion.

-Returning varsity players: Skyler Furr, Sr.; Meredith Wayland, Sr.; Meredith Scott, Sr.; Alyson Hardy, Sr.; Mikayla Gilmore, Jr.; Caroline Towle Soph.; Stephanie Clark, Soph.; Leah Kelso Soph.

-Newcomers: Emma Edwards, Emma Zewatsky, Katie Hardy, Marcela Lawhorn, Jaqueline Janecek.

-Early season games: Aug. 24 Independence (H); Aug. 26 Brentsville (H); Sept. 1 Brentsville (A); Sept. 7 Millbrook (H).

KETTLE RUN

-Coach: Mike Howard.

-Spring 2021 record: 6-3.

-Returning varsity players: Zoe Lilly, Sr.; Mattie Heflin, Sr.; Skye Perkins, Sr.; Madison Canterbury, Sr.

-Newcomers: Ashby Rodgers, Madison Wheatley, Madison Perino, Hannah Carlson, Abby Aldrich, Megan May, Haley Balgavy, Ashley Wise, Mia Jones, Contessa Falsone.

-Early season games: Aug. 24 Manassas Park (H); Aug. 25 Woodgrove (A); Aug. 31 Brentsville (H); Sept. 2  Manassas Park (A).

LIBERTY

-Coach: Carrie Marek.

-Spring 2021 record: 1-8.

-Returning varsity players: Grace Aberto, Sr.; Emily Penny, Sr.; Christina Sloan, Sr.; Taylor Gorham, Jr.; Haylee Hardcastle, Jr.; Emalea Novland, Jr.

-Newcomers: Elizabeth Bosarge, Danae Hogan, Bethany Smith, Jayna Tumlin, Kendall Paige Turner, Abby Wright.

-Early season games: Aug. 24 Eastern View (H); Aug. 26 Patriot (H); Aug. 31 Eastern View (A); Sept. 2 Orange (A).

