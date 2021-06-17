Fauquier County Sheriff Robert. P Mosier was presented with the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute Certificate of Achievement at the VSI annual spring conference recently in Williamsburg.
The Sheriff successfully completed the requirements set forth by the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute through the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs. The program promotes, recognizes and elevates the continued individual professional development of Virginia's sheriffs and deputies.
