Piedmont Foxhounds huntsman Jordan Hicks, left, and wife Jennifer share a laugh as they move off leading a big field from Old Welbourne near Upperville.

 Photo by Douglas Lees

Here is a glance at foxhunt meets last week around the county, captured by award-winning photographer Douglas Lees of Warrenton.

Old Dominion Hounds rider Hayley Davis leads the field at the club’s annual junior meet near Hume.
Warrenton huntsman Matt Vanderwoude moves off with the pack for the new ‘community hunt’ in which non-foxhunters were invited to ride and experience the historic sport.
Below, the Orange County Hounds’ championship ‘red-ringneck’ pack pours over a coop during a high-speed chase near the group’s kennels in The Plains.

