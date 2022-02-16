Muddy Tracks

For five days and four nights, Muddy Trackers experience a variety of exciting on- and off- campus activities that include testing their abilities on the Verdun high and low rope Challenge Course; hiking and backpacking in Shenandoah National Park while learning basic wilderness survival skills; rock climbing at Stony Man Mountain or other climbing location; and white water kayaking on the Rappahannock River. Campers end each day camping beneath the stars reflecting on the days' adventures.

Adventure Camp

Adventure Campers experience everything the Verdun campus has to offer. Activities include daily high rope elements, kayaking, pond swimming, shelter building, fire starting, games, art projects and more.

Young Explorers

The Young Explorers experience a variety of activities at the Verdun Adventure Bound campus. Activities include an introduction to the Verdun Challenge Course, games, hiking, pond kayaking, daily art projects, science experiments, fort building and daily swimming.

Details

Verdun welcomes supporters to provide a camper with an amazing camp experience. Sponsored campers enjoy the Verdun campus for a week of adventuring, testing themselves on the challenge course, nature walks through our gorgeous 67-acre property, learning survival skills, kayaking and pond swimming.

Anyone who would like to sponsor a camper may contact Sean McElhinney at 540-937-4920.

Verdun offers a limited number of summer camp scholarships available for Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper county youth. Students between the ages of 7 and 17 are eligible and encouraged to apply. Scholarships awards are based on economic need.

Mission

Verdun utilizes a multi-faceted challenge course, community partnerships and natural resources in our area to provide custom experiences that connect people to each other and their community. Verdun promotes individual and collective growth through programs designed to meet the specific needs of our clients and our community as a whole.