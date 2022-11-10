Republican Yesli Vega conceded to Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger Wednesday in Virginia’s closely watched 7th Congressional District election, saying, “We gave it our all, but came up a little short last night.”
“I want to congratulate the congresswoman on a hard fought win,” Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, said in a statement posted to Twitter just before noon, adding that she will “look forward to working with Abigail in the future.”
The concession appeared to ward off the possibility of legal challenges or recounts that might have left question marks hanging over the race, which the Associated Press called for Spanberger late Tuesday night.
Republicans had high hopes for Vega, but she was trailing Spanberger by a little more than 10,000 votes as results continued to solidify Wednesday.
Spanberger’s win was a huge lift to Democratic morale Tuesday night, indicating the party was proving resilient in a high-profile race in which its incumbent was thought to be in danger.
In her victory speech Tuesday night, Spanberger thanked Vega and Vega’s family and praised Vega’s supporters “for their engagement in our democracy and their commitment to their candidate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.