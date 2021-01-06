The Virginia Department of Health on Dec. 23 began reporting on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state. As of data reported Jan. 6, a total of 116,247 residents have received vaccine doses in the state, although 481,550 doses have been distributed to vaccination sites.
That means about 24% of the vaccines received have been given to Virginians.
Tune in tomorrow, January 6, at 2 PM for the latest updates on #COVID19 vaccine distribution in Virginia.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 5, 2021
Twitter: https://t.co/YDrVEuZt2F
Facebook: https://t.co/YbBo1SbgpW@VPM YouTube: https://t.co/0tL4nTEQuA pic.twitter.com/IJT1lXlw2K
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will hold a press conference today at 2 p.m. to discuss the vaccination effort in the state. The conference may be seen on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/BHx-gl7c9fM
The VDH is also reporting today that 2,204 people have been fully vaccinated – meaning they have received two doses of a vaccine.
According to a dashboard map indicating by location how many residents have been vaccinated, 522 doses have been administered in Fauquier.
Health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are the first priority for vaccinations.
April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, said Tuesday, “RRHD has begun COVID-19 vaccine efforts following Virginia’s COVID-19 Vaccination priorities. Our health district anticipates receiving a limited amount of COVID vaccine each week for the prevention of COVID-19.”
Achter said that the agency’s current focus is providing vaccine to those in the Phase 1A group - health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.
Achter said about the health department’s efforts locally: "The Pfizer vaccine arrived first, and went to health care facilities with ultra-cold storage capacity. Our hospital systems have been busy with the task of immunizing their staff. Health care personnel that directly care for COVID-19 patients received top priority.”
The health district received a shipment of Moderna vaccine and began last week vaccinating health care workers who fall outside of a hospital system, as well as other front-line workers such as EMS and local law enforcement.
Achter added that the health department clinics began last week. “Currently, only health care workers (hospital, long-term care, private offices, dentists, EMS, etc.) are eligible to receive vaccines. It may take several weeks to vaccinate the initial Phase 1a group.”
CVS and Walgreens are handling the vaccination effort in long-term care centers. According to Tara Burke, spokeswoman for CVS, vaccinations for long-term care facilities began Dec. 28 in Virginia. She said although information about individual counties is not available, CVS is "slated to vaccinate in over 875 long-term care facilities, which is about 110,000 patients in the state of Virginia."
A Dec. 21 press release from CVS about vaccinating long-term care patients explained that CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to each long-term care facility to give residents and staff their initial shot and booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive. CVS Health expects to complete its long-term care facility vaccination effort in approximately 12 weeks, said the press release.
A spokesman for Walgreens said that the company began administering vaccines at long-term care centers around the country on Dec. 21. She said, "We will continue to expand vaccinations to nearly 3 million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider, as states finalize their distribution plans and receive vaccine allocations."
Achter said of the next phase, “As soon as we are able, we will include those in Phase 1B -- persons older than 75 years and frontline essential workers.”
After those in 1B are vaccinated, the priority will be to vaccinate those included in Phase 1C -- those aged 65 to 74 years old, those aged 16 to 64 years old who have high-risk medical conditions, and other essential workers, Achter said.
The RRHD website (www.rrhd.org) and weekly Facebook posts will be updated to provide updates on the vaccine campaign status (https://www.facebook.com/RappRapHD). Achter added, “Please note that when we are ready to vaccinate additional groups there will be information released through the media, letting people know how to get the vaccine.”
Achter cautioned, "the amount of vaccine received in Virginia will be a moving target, and depend on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured… As we move forward, multiple groups will receive vaccinations simultaneously."
VDH vaccine data is broken down by age, race and gender. So far, those in the 30 to 39 year-old age group received the largest share (26,147) of the first dose of the vaccine, followed by 50 to 59 year-old age group (24,618). Those in the 40 to 49 year-old age group received 24,466 doses. In the 70 to 79 year old group, 4,160 have received vaccines and 3,485 residents older than 80 have received them.
White people received most doses (29,887), compared to Latino (4,422) and Black residents (4,490). More women (75,588) than men (34,017) have been vaccinated so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.