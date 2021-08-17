Va. offers third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those with compromised immune systems 

Third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine became available for moderately and severely immunocompromised Virginians on Saturday, Aug. 14, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The move came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its vaccination guidelines to recommend third doses of the mRNA vaccine – which include both Moderna and Pfizer -- for people who have “significantly compromised immune systems,” according to a VDH press release.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not recommended booster vaccines for the general public.
“Vaccines are readily available throughout Virginia, and vaccine providers are expected to make third doses available over the next several days as they adapt their processes,” the release said.
The FDA has not recommended second doses for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the press release said.
About 3% of the U.S. population is considered immunocompromised. About 124,322 Virginia residents are expected to qualify for the extra doses, the VDH said.
Individuals with questions about whether they are significantly immunocompromised should consult their healthcare providers, the release said.
“This is important additional protection for people who have impaired immune systems,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver. “As COVID-19 cases rise across Virginia and the country, everyone who is eligible should get appropriately vaccinated as soon as they can.”
Studies have shown that people with a compromised immune system can have a weak response to the standard vaccine regimen, and that a third dose is needed to strengthen immunity in these persons and protect them from serious COVID-19 complications, the release said.
Those immunocompromised who have already received two doses of either Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech should wait at least 28 days after their second dose before receiving their third dose. The third dose should be the same manufacturer as the previous two doses, when possible, but this is not required, the release said.
Even with a third dose, those who have compromised immune systems should continue to take other precautions to avoid the coronavirus and the Delta variant, which is two to four times more contagious than earlier strains.
“While available evidence shows that a third dose provides a modest benefit to improving the immune response to mRNA vaccination, it is important to remember that immunocompromised persons might still not have a strong level of protection against COVID-19, even after receiving a third dose of vaccine,” the release said.
Additional COVID-19 precautions include wearing a mask, maintaining physical distance from others outside of the home, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider.
Persons who are significantly immunocompromised should also discuss the possibility of monoclonal antibody treatment options with their healthcare provider in case they get infected with or are exposed to COVID-19.
Household members and other close contacts of significantly immunocompromised persons should get fully vaccinated to provide increased protection to their loved ones, the release said.
“VDH, physicians and healthcare workers and vaccine providers across the commonwealth stand ready to assist this vulnerable population to obtain the added protection a third vaccine dose will provide against COVID-19,” the release said.
Anyone age 12 or older can find free vaccination clinics near them by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).
