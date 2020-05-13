This story was updated throughout on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
A man and a woman sitting on a bench near Lake Brittle in New Baltimore said they were assaulted and then robbed Tuesday night. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO said that deputies responded to a reported robbery at approximately 11:30 p.m. May 12. The two victims -- a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman -- described a group of individuals who approached them while they were sitting at the lake.
Hartman said that when deputies found the man and the woman, they appeared to have been victims of an assault. The victims alleged three men and two women approached them while they were sitting on a bench. After some conversation, the victims were assaulted and car keys, wallets and a cell phone were taken, they said.
Hartman added Wednesday afternoon that further investigation indicates that the suspects are three black men, all between 6’0” to 6’3” tall, with athletic builds, wearing black windbreakers with hoods and black masks to cover their faces. All three appeared to be in their late teens to early twenties, said the victims.
The women have been described as Hispanic or black. One was 5’11” to 6’0” tall wearing khaki pants, a light-colored windbreaker and had long hair. There has been no detailed description of the second woman, said Hartman.
The group reportedly fled the scene in an SUV or truck, white or silver in color with a black rear bumper.
Hartman said that EMS responded to the scene and checked the victims, but they refused to be transported for further medical attention.
This incident is under active investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.