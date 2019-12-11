Wednesday, December 11
Annual Christmas Extravaganza: 7:30 p.m. Featuring the Swing Machine Big Band. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $13.
English Conversation: 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Gainesville. Free.
Thursday, December 12
Passport Acceptance Services: 3-7 p.m. For all ages. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.
Music for the Holidays: 7-8 p.m. Choral concert featuring Charles J. Colgan Senior High School. Montclair Community Library, 5049 Waterway Drive, Dumfries. Free.
Friday, December 13
American Festival Pops Orchestra: 8 p.m. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Tickets $55, $47, $33.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 8 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Elf, The Musical: 7:30 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Saturday, December 14
Town of Dumfries Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting: Noon-6 p.m. Town of Dumfries, 17755 Main St., Dumfries.
Merry Old Town: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tree Lighting, musical performances, arrival of Santa and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
Polar Express: Noon. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6.00 per person.
Visit with Santa: 2-4 p.m. Puppet show and other activities. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Manassas Chorale: 7:30 p.m. Holiday concert. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20, $18 adults, free to GMU students and children 18 years and younger.
Elf, The Musical: 7:30 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Santa Train: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9431 West St., Manassas. Tickets $5-$6.
Breakfast with Santa: 9-11 a.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. $5 per person.
Winterfest: 2-7 p.m. Historic Occoquan, Mill St., Occoquan.
Holiday Open House: 1:30-4 p.m. Crafts, treats, performance by the Broad Run Strings. Weems Bott Museum, 3944 Cameron St., Dumfries. Free.
Civil War Christmas and Concert: 5-8 p.m. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road, Bristow. Free.
Nokesville Community Christmas Parade: 4 p.m. Town of Nokesville, Fitzwater Drive, Nokesville. Free.
Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Featuring “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Light Parade: 5:30-9 p.m. Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adams St., Manassas Park. Free.
Sunday, December 15
Merry Old Town: 1-4 p.m. Tree Lighting, musical performances, arrival of Santa and more. Historic Downtown Manassas, 9201 Center St., Manassas.
History in Your Hands: 1 p.m. For visitors of all ages who are blind or have low vision. RSVP to 703-432-8455. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 2 p.m. Presented by the Prince William Little Theatre. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $20 adults, $17 senior/student/active military, $13 children 12 and under.
Clara’s Christmas: 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Family friendly. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. $30 adults, $15 seniors (65+), children 12 years and younger, military.
Elf, The Musical: 2 p.m. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Tickets $24 adults, $20 students and seniors.
Liberia House Holiday Open House: 1 p.m. Liberia House, 8601 Portner Ave., Manassas. Free.
Monday, December 16
English Conversation: 6 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Bull Run Regional Library, 8051 Ashton Ave., Manassas. Free.
Tuesday, December 17
Polar Express: Noon. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6.00 per person.
Visit with Santa: 2-4 p.m. Puppet show and other activities. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
