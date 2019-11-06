Wednesday, November 6
Human Trafficking Awareness Training: 9:30-11:30 a.m. Register by November 5 by calling 703-792-7232. Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, Hylton Education Center, 2300 Opitz Blvd., Woodbridge. Free.
English Conversation: 7 p.m. For adults. Speakers of all languages are welcome. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Thursday, November 7
Hike with a Naturalist: 10 a.m.-noon. See the flowers and animals of the region. Bull Run Mountains Conservancy, 17405 Beverley Mill Drive, Broad Run. Free.
Passport Services: 3-7 p.m. For all ages. Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket. Free.
Friday, November 8
Military Family Month Photo Display: All day. Central Community Library, 8601 Mathis Ave., Manassas. Free.
Festival of Trees: 4. p.m. All proceeds benefit Semper K9’s mission for wounded and disabled service members. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas. Tree space fee $25.
Saturday, November 9
Celebrating Veterans and the Arts: 1:30 p.m. For veterans, servicemembers, their families, military caregivers and the community. Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
Manassas Symphony Orchestra Recital and Benefit Concert: 7 p.m. All donations benefit The Music Link Foundation. Trinity Episcopal Church, 9325 West St., Manassas. Free.
Milk and Cookies with Santa: 10 a.m.-noon. Cookie decorating, crafts, story time with the Semper K9 service dogs. Manassas Mall, 8300 Sudley Road, Manassas. Tickets available.
Flags for our Veterans: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Volunteers are invited to come and help place flags at the graves. Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle.
Sunday, November 10
Marine Corps Museum Cake Cutting Ceremony: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Cake will be served to everyone. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free.
Dale City Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dale City Commuter Lot, 14090 Gemini Way, Dale City.
Gainesville Farmers Market: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Local produce, baked goods, live music, cooking demonstrations, and more. Gainesville Farmers Market, 13710 Milestone Ct., Gainesville.
D-Day Normandy 1944 Film Showings: 3 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6 per person.
Alice in Wonderland: 3 p.m. Presented by the Pied Piper Theatre. Metz Middle School, 9950 Wellington Road, Manassas. Tickets $14-$20.
Monday, November 11
Free Admission to Prince William Forest Park: Open sunrise to sunset. Come and enjoy the great outdoors. Prince William Forest Park, 18100 Park Headquarters Road, Triangle.
D-Day Normandy 1944 Film Showings: 3 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6 per person.
Tuesday, November 12
Preschool Playdate-Happy Birthday USMC: 10 a.m. For ages 5 and under. National Museum of the Marine Corps, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. Free and open to the public.
D-Day Normandy 1944 Film Showings: 3 p.m. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6 per person.
Ongoing Events
Superpower Dogs: Family friendly film will show daily at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. until December 31. Experience the life-saving superpowers and extraordinary bravery of some of the world’s most amazing dogs. True story narrated by Chris Evans. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $6.00 per person.
We, The Marines: The film will show daily every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from October 1 until January 3, 2021. Action packed film where audiences will experience becoming and serving as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Narrated by Academy Award winning actor and Marine, Gene Hackman. National Museum of the Marine Corps, Medal of Honor Theater, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle. $5.00 per person.
Native Legacy-The Patawomeck Indians of Virginia: On display from October 4 until February 23, 2020. Learn how the first people to settle this area lived. Reproduction tools, sketches by 17th century artist John White, and other objects will illustrate the life of the Native peoples who lived here for thousands of years before Europeans arrived. Manassas Museum, 9027 Center St., Manassas. Free.
Veterans and the Arts Initiative “Exploring Identity with Women Veterans” Exhibit: On display from October 29 to December 7. Featuring the work of seven women who served during the Vietnam War-era through post-9/11-era and in several branches of the military, and it demonstrates their perceptions and reflections, as well as the photographic techniques as they learned together. Hylton Performing Arts Center, Buchanan Partners Art Gallery, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas. Free.
One Sketch at a Time: An Exhibit of Urban Sketchers: On display from November 6 to December 9. Featuring local area artists involved in the Urban Sketchers movement. Center for the Arts, 9419 Battle St., Manassas. Free.
