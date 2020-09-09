The dwindling supply of officials has been a national topic since the early 2010s.
Many officials feel unsafe due to parental behavior, and new officials are not being created in the younger age groups.
“We’re not replenishing the ranks of amateur sports officials to the degree that we have to,” said Barry Mano, president of the National Association of Sports Officials (NASO). “This is a very graying industry. It’s a nationwide issue.”
Careers and lifestyles have changed over the years, as people don’t want to commit their free time to officiating, preferring to work more and spend time with their families. Plus compensation often lags behind the time involved.
There are more officials over the age of 60 than under 30, according to a 17,000-person 2017 survey conducted by NASO, and the number of incoming recruits doesn’t match the number of retirees.
In 1976, the average age of people getting into officiating was roughly 21. In 2016-17, the average age was 44.
Safety concerns also are growing. The NASO survey found that 57% of officials thought sportsmanship was getting worse. Only 16% said it was improving.
Asked who was most problematic, parents received 39.5% of the vote, followed by coaches at 29.6%, fans at 18.3% and players at 10.1%.
Almost half (48%) of officials felt unsafe due to behavior by an administrator, coach, player or spectator.
“That's the No. 1 reason people get out of officiating," Mano said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.