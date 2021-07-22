You have permission to edit this article.
THE ZONTIINE FILE

-Family: Father Matthew is an English teacher at Wakefield. Mother Susan is a nurse practitioner for Valley Health. Sister Hannah, 25, is a computer scientist who recently got married. Brother Jakob, 23, is about to graduate from George Mason University. Sister Catherine, 21, is a rising senior at the University of Virginia. Brother Eliot, 14, is a rising freshman at Wakefield.

-Name game: His last name is pronounced: Zahn-teen.

-Nicknames: Graham-bo, X-Factor, Grahamathan.

-Hometown: Winchester.

-Favorite sport: Lacrosse to play, football to watch.

-Favorite pro team: Pittsburgh Steelers.

-Favorite pro athlete: Heinz Ward.

-Number: 7 (but wears 10 for basketball)

-Favorite food: Tater tots.

-Favorite fast food: Chipotle steak bowl.

-Favorite movie: “Moonrise Kingdom.”

-College choice: Will attend James Madison University with interests in computer science or sports journalism.

