THE ZONTIINE FILE

-Family: Father Matthew is an English teacher at Wakefield. Mother Susan is a nurse practitioner for Valley Health. Sister Hannah, 25, is a computer scientist who recently got married. Brother Jakob, 23, is about to graduate from George Mason University. Sister Catherine, 21, is a rising senior at the University of Virginia. Brother Eliot, 14, is a rising freshman at Wakefield.
-Name game: His last name is pronounced: Zahn-teen.
-Nicknames: Graham-bo, X-Factor, Grahamathan.
-Hometown: Winchester.
-Favorite sport: Lacrosse to play, football to watch.
-Favorite pro team: Pittsburgh Steelers.
-Favorite pro athlete: Heinz Ward.
-Number: 7 (but wears 10 for basketball)
-Favorite food: Tater tots.
-Favorite fast food: Chipotle steak bowl.
-Favorite movie: “Moonrise Kingdom.”
-College choice: Will attend James Madison University with interests in computer science or sports journalism.
