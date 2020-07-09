Family: Father Jay works in pest control business. Mother Shauna is a cook at Liberty High. Brother Ja’Von, 19, is a former Liberty football and track star. Sister Jazzmin, 17, is a rising senior at Liberty an basketball starter.
Did you know? White grew up in Florida and left the Fort Lauderdale area around seventh grade to move near family in Virginia. He said his father grew up in Reston. “I was supposed to go to Kettle Run, but we moved at the last second. We live in Catlett,” he said.
Favorite food: His mom’s seafood pasta salad. Crabs and shrimp.
Favorite restaurant: Mexican food or Golden Corral.
Favorite athletes: Former Washington Redskin Sean Taylor. “He was at (University of) Miami and that was a dream school. He was one of the best safeties, that’s what I tried to be like.”
Superstitions: “Owls. I’m Native American. They bring bad spirits. It means something bad is coming. My mom’s side is Native American, they told me that.”
Family numbers: Tre wore No. 21 in football in honor of former Washington Redskin Sean Taylor. “He’s been No. 21 forever. He’d sit for hours and watch video of Sean Taylor and Ed Reed,” said his mother, Shauna. Brother Ja’Von wore No. 13 because he likes Odell Beckham. Sister Jazzmin wears No. 12 because it’s the opposite of Tre’s No. 21.
