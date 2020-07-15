THE TRIMBLE FILE
Family: Father Whit is a 1980 Fauquier High grad who works as a Senior Technologist at Iron Bow Technologies. Mother Christine is a sales consultant for Toll Brothers and played basketball at West Springfield High. Brother Tyler, 20, is a former Kettle Run basketball player now playing at Christopher Newport.
Did you know? Trimble is a second generation Warrenton resident and went to the same elementary and middle school as his father and even had some of the same teachers.
Favorite food: His grandmother’s chicken casserole.
Favorite restaurant: Chipotle.
Favorite athlete: Bradley Beal.
Superstitions: “I wore the same socks for every game, unless I had a bad game then I would have to change it up."
Family numbers: “I wore No. 24 in honor of former Cowboys running back, Marion Barber. My brother, Tyler and my cousin, Braedan also wore No. 24 for Kettle Run basketball. As my career went on I changed to No. 15 and then No. 3. My favorite was No. 3.”
