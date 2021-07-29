THE THOMAS FILE

-Parents: Mother Anne Marie is a teacher. Father Greg is a paramedic. Siblings include Molly, a rising 3rd grader at Grace Miller Elementary School; Kira, a rising junior at Liberty High and Madelyn, a rising junior at Old Dominion University.
-Favorite food: Pasta.
-Favorite TV show: "Outer Banks."
-Favorite movies: “Any Nicholas Spark movie because I love the storylines.”
-Favorite type of music: Country.
-Favorite musicians: Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Tyler Childers.
-Favorite subjects: “Physical education because I love being active. If P.E. doesn’t count as a subject, then math and science because I’m good at math and science is so interesting.”
- Favorite professional team? "USA women’s lacrosse team, filled with so many talented and athletic women lacrosse players that I look up to."
-Favorite athlete? Taylor Cummings.
-If you could have dinner with anyone? Alex Morgan.
-Hobbies: Lacrosse, field hockey, sports, hiking, shopping, traveling.
-Possible major: “Nursing because it’s always been my dream to be a nurse and help people.”
-Possible profession: “Newborn Intensive Care Unit nurse so that I can work with newborn infants and help them to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.