You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

THE THOMAS FILE

  • Updated
  • 0

-Parents: Mother Anne Marie is a teacher. Father Greg is a paramedic. Siblings include Molly, a rising 3rd grader at Grace Miller Elementary School; Kira, a rising junior at Liberty High and  Madelyn, a rising junior at Old Dominion University.

-Favorite food: Pasta.

-Favorite TV show: "Outer Banks."

-Favorite movies: “Any Nicholas Spark movie because I love the storylines.”

-Favorite type of music: Country.

-Favorite musicians: Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Tyler Childers.

-Favorite subjects: “Physical education because I love being active. If P.E. doesn’t count as a subject, then math and science because I’m good at math and science is so interesting.”

- Favorite professional team? "USA women’s lacrosse team, filled with so many talented and athletic women lacrosse players that I look up to."

-Favorite athlete? Taylor Cummings.

-If you could have dinner with anyone? Alex Morgan. 

-Hobbies: Lacrosse, field hockey, sports, hiking, shopping, traveling.

-Possible major: “Nursing because it’s always been my dream to be a nurse and help people.”

-Possible profession: “Newborn Intensive Care Unit nurse so that I can work with newborn infants and help them to get better.”

 

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..