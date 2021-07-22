You have permission to edit this article.
THE SPYTEK FILE

  Updated
  • 0

-Family: Father Joseph Spytek works in satellite communications for Speedcast, mother Stephanie is an obstetrician-gynecologist with a practice in Gainesville. She has three younger siblings, all at Wakefield. Sydney is a rising junior. Joseph is going into 8th grade and Saylor into fifth grade. 

-Numbers game: Wore No. 22, or No. 8 when she can’t wear 22.

-Favorite food: Spaghetti bolognese.

-Favorite restaurant: Five Guys.

-Did you know? Sophia spent three months living in Dar es Salaam in Tanzania, where her mom worked as a global health doctor.

-Favorite actor: Chris Pine.

-College choice: Will attend William & Mary.

-Possible career: Doctor or veterinarian. With mom Stephanie a medical doctor, Sophia has been visiting the hospital and watching surgeries or C-sections since she was a teenager. She lives on a farm in The Plains surrounded by animals often needing medical attention.

