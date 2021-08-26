You have permission to edit this article.
THE SOLTYS FILE

-Family: Mother Lesley is the Director of Financial Operations at Carfax. My dad George is the VP of Sales for Skillsoft. Older sister Kayla, 19, plays lacrosse and played basketball. Younger sister Emma, 14, plays lacrosse as well. 

-Favorite food: “Anything sweet, especially chocolate! I also love buffalo chicken dip.”

-Favorite restaurant: “I love Cafe Torino in Warrenton! Best Italian food ever!“

-Number: ”I wear number 4 for everything. I’ve always loved that number and I have a really cool aunt who wore it too.”

-Sports superstition: “I wear the same sports bra for every game each season. I’ll go out before the first game of the season and buy a cool colored one and I can’t play without it on.”

-Favorite athlete: Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, formerly of Duke.

-Did you know? Abby is an ambassador for Morgan’s Message, a non-profit named after former Kettle Run lacrosse star Morgan Rodgers that supports mental health awareness in schools and athletics.

 

