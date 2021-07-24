You have permission to edit this article.
THE SHIPE FILE

-Family: Father Amos is a network engineer; mother Annie is a stay-at-home mom; brother Jacob, 21, is studying cyber security at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and played lacrosse at Liberty.

-Favorite food: Pho, especially at Pho Sapa in Manassas.

-Nickname: “Sunshine.” It’s a reference to his unmistakable long locks, which were named “Best Hair” by classmates and his resemblance to the star quarterback from “Remember the Titans.”

-Favorite movie: "Gladiator."

-Did you know? Shipe is a member of the National Honor Society.

-Numbers game: Wore No. 11 for lacrosse like his older brother Jacob. Wore No. 25 in football. Will wear No. 15 in college

-Football stats: 178 career tackles, 5 interceptions, 3-time all-region, including two first team selections.

-Lacrosse stats: 49 career goals, 31 career assists, 3-time all-region, including two first team selections.

 

