THE SHIPE FILE

-Family: Father Amos is a network engineer; mother Annie is a stay-at-home mom; brother Jacob, 21, is studying cyber security at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) and played lacrosse at Liberty.
-Favorite food: Pho, especially at Pho Sapa in Manassas.
-Nickname: “Sunshine.” It’s a reference to his unmistakable long locks, which were named “Best Hair” by classmates and his resemblance to the star quarterback from “Remember the Titans.”
-Favorite movie: "Gladiator."
-Did you know? Shipe is a member of the National Honor Society.
-Numbers game: Wore No. 11 for lacrosse like his older brother Jacob. Wore No. 25 in football. Will wear No. 15 in college
-Football stats: 178 career tackles, 5 interceptions, 3-time all-region, including two first team selections.
-Lacrosse stats: 49 career goals, 31 career assists, 3-time all-region, including two first team selections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.