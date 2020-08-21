Family: Father Robin runs an aircraft charter company called Aircraft Charter Solutions, working mostly in the Middle East and Africa. Mother Kirsten works for the non-profit rugby academy, Eagle Impact Rugby Academy. Brother Michael is a professional rugby player who has played for San Francisco, Austin and Washington, D.C. Brother Matthew attends the University of Virginia.
Favorite food: “I absolutely love pasta.”
Favorite fast food: “Chipotle by far.”
Favorite sports: Golf, rugby, lacrosse, squash.
Favorite athlete: “Beauden Barrett. He plays for the New Zealand All Blacks. I have always loved the way he plays rugby. He is so explosive and plays with so much pace and imagination.“
