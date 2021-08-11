THE NIA ROGERS FILE

-Family: Parents Rodney Rogers, who works in independent sales and delivery, and Jatoris Rogers, a homemaker, volunteer and college student. Sister Natasha Rogers is Corporal in the United States Army stationed at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield (Ga.), brother Rodney Rogers II is a rising 8th grader Warrenton Middle School.
-Favorite food: Steak quesadilla, corn, pineapple.
-Favorite TV show: “Family Feud.”
-Favorite music: All genres.
-Favorite subject: History.
-Least favorite subject: Math.
-In her free time: Sleeping, eating, working out, listening to music.
-Possible major: Business Administration.
-Possible career: “Public relations manager... because I like organizing events and having total control over them.”
