Family: Father Jay works for Cisco Systems. Mother Kristin worked in the telecom industry for over 20 years and recently stopped working. Sister Lainey will be a Wakefield junior this fall and has also played soccer her entire life. The Mulkerins have lived in Gainesville since 2004.
Number: “18 has been my number my entire life.”
Favorite food: Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Chocolate Chip ice cream.
Favorite movie: “The Choice.”
Superstitions: “I eat an entire Snickers bar right before every soccer game. You're not you when you're hungry.”
Favorite actor: Ryan Reynolds.
Favorite restaurant: Petite LouLou Creperie in Purcellville.
Possible career: Attending UVa. this fall and will major in pre-med and business. Plans to be a pediatric cardiologist.
