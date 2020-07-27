Family: Father Robert Maldonado works for U.S. Department of State. Mother Debbie Maldonado works for Fauquier County government. Siblings include Robert Jr., a former FHS football player now working for the U.S. Government; Elizabeth Jenkins, a former FHS field hockey/lacrosse player who is now an ophthalmologist technician; Zofeya, a rising junior at FHS; Bobby, a rising sophomore at FHS; and Brooklyn, an incoming freshman at FHS.
Favorite foods: “I can never get tired of my mom’s chicken alfredo! Even my grandparents' oatmeal reminds me of my childhood spending the night with them.”
Favorite TV show: This is Us.
Favorite movies: All Disney movies.
Favorite actor/actress: Timothée Chalamet.
Favorite singer: “My favorite singer is Khalid because he is from El Paso, Texas, where my parents met and his music is something you can relate to.”
