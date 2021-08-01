THE JOEY SHULL FILE

-Family: Father Joe is a manager for The Anderson Company in Manassas; mother Kimberley is a homemaker; older sister Katelyn just graduated from Lynchburg University with a degree in Health Promotions; younger brother Jacob attends Warrenton Middle School and plays lacrosse, basketball and football.
-Pronunciation guide: Shull rhymes with Hull.
-Hometown: Warrenton after moving from Frederick, Md., when he was 11.
-Favorite sport to play: Lacrosse.
-Favorite sport to watch: College football
-Favorite college football team: Oregon.
-Favorite pro team: Washington Football Team.
-Favorite pro athlete: Paul George.
-Numbers game: Wore No. 3.
-Favorite food: Wings with buffalo sauce.
-Favorite wing place: California Chicken Wings in Manassas.
-Favorite fast food: Chipotle.
-Favorite movie:”Fast & Furious 7.”
-Favorite vacation spot: Corolla, Outer Banks.
-Future college: West Virginia University.
-Major: Sports Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.