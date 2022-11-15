Since Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, the Fauquier Times has moved its deadlines by one day to accommodate the federal holiday.
Next week’s print edition will be printed Monday, Nov. 21 and delivered to subscribers on Tuesday, Nov. 22 — one day earlier than normal.
The deadline for advertisements, letters to the editor and editorial content is Friday, Nov. 18.
