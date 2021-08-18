THE DIEHL FILE

-Family: Father Scott is a federal government worker who now runs his own handyman business. Mother Debbie works for United Airlines as a flight attendant. Brother Garrett, 28, is living in Bozeman, Mont., working for Allstate insurance; he graduated from McDaniel (Md.) College. Brother Colin, 26, lives in Baltimore, Maryland working for a company called Tesco; he graduated from McDaniel College. Sister Megan, 24, graduated from Roanoke College. Sister Caroline, 21, is currently studying and playing field hockey at Roanoke College.
-Favorite foods: Rice cakes, Chick-fil-A sandwiches, any type of pasta and cheeseburgers.
-Favorite TV: “Modern Family.”
-Favorite movie: “Benchwarmers.” “I think it was hilarious how grown men would challenge these young teenagers to a baseball game. David Spade and Rob Schneider are also two of my favorite actors.”
-Favorite music: Hip hop and rap. “While warming up to football games and other sporting events I loved hyping myself up with some intense rap. Having a good warm up playlist in my opinion will make you perform at peak performance.”
-Favorite musicians: “Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, Rod Wave. I also am a fan of the jersey boys, my mother and I enjoy listening to them together.”
-Favorite college team: Virginia Tech. “I was pretty much born into liking them because my mom and two of her brothers attended that university.”
-Favorite pro team: Dallas Cowboys. “My older brother Colin forced me to like them and I enjoyed watching Tony Romo.”
-Favorite athlete: Sean Lee. “He was an NFL linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys and I loved watching him fly around the field and make plays. Hearing him command the defense really inspired me to be a leader on the field as well. Although his career was full of injuries he was still an amazing player to watch.”
-Dinner date: “If I could have dinner with anyone it would be my grandma who sadly passed away a year before I was born. Janet Tully, also known as the original ‘J.T’ in our family, was my mom's mother. I would do anything to be able to sit down and speak with her about her life while raising my mom. Having the nickname J.T. is something I wear proudly knowing that my grandma left an impact on everyone she was around.”
-Favorite subject: “My Government class senior year. Since I turned 18 before this past election taking this course really gave me a base idea of how politics work. After this past election I have really gained an interest in politics and have considered it to be part of my future.”
-Hobbies: “I enjoy golfing with my friends, spending time at the gym, hiking, and destroying everyone in ping pong.”
-Possible majors: Business, political science
-Possible profession: FBI agent, politician, military, commercial pilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.