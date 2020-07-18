Family: Father Mark moved the family to Fauquier County in 2004 after he was assigned to the FBI’s Washington, D.C. field office as a Special Agent. Mother Melissa is the Director of Services for the Northern Virginia Veterans Association and a dog lover. Sister Madeleine, 22, was a multi-sport athlete at Wakefield School and works in D.C. after graduating from American University. Brother Camden, 20, was a multi-sport athlete at FHS and is now a junior at Roanoke College.
Numbers game: “I consistently wore No. 40 through all my high school sports because it was the closest I could get to 42, which is Jackie Robinson’s number. After my freshman year I found it was a unique and unwanted number with my peers, so I loved that I found a number I could always guarantee for myself while still being close to 42.”
Favorite food: Chicken with rice noodle and spring rolls, but only from Faang Tai Restaurant in Warrenton.
Hello, Mr. President: Was in Student Council Association all four years, and SCA president as a senior. He also plays the guitar and sings.
