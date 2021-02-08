Some elementary school students could return to classrooms four days a week by March 15. The initiative would include kindergarten through second grade or kindergarten through fifth grade students.
By April 5, all students in Fauquier County schools could have the option of attending class in person four days out of the week. Superintendent of Schools David Jeck announced the initiatives at Monday night’s school board meeting.
Surveys will go out to families “in the next day or two,” asking families if they’d like to return to school on the four-day a week schedule, said Jeck.
Students who are now learning remotely will have the opportunity to switch to the hybrid model as well.
Fauquier County resumed the hybrid model of learning Jan. 19. Students whose families have chosen hybrid returned to classrooms two days a week (either Mondays and Tuesdays or Thursdays and Fridays), and have three days of asynchronistic learning. Students whose families have chosen virtual learn synchronistically through a classroom video camera two days a week (half on Mondays and Tuesdays and half on Thursdays and Fridays) and through asynchronistic learning three days a week.
Jeck said he anticipates that most students who are learning under the hybrid model now will want to continue -- and double their in-classroom time. He thinks that some children who are learning remotely now might be ready to return as well.
Jeck said he is encouraged by the lower COVID-19 case numbers in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and in the state. The state’s COVID-19 case numbers dropped to 1,700 this morning, a drastic reduction from December and January numbers, when daily totals hit 5,000 regularly and even went as high as 9,914 in mid-January.
This morning the county added 13 new COVID-19 cases after adding 10 yesterday; the average number of new daily cases in the last seven days is 26. That average went as high as 46 on Jan. 7.
The school division currently has 28 “active” cases of COVID-19, 12 in students and 16 in staff members. Thirty-four staff members are currently quarantining, but 199 students are in quarantine. Since Sept. 24, the school division has seen 94 positive cases of the virus, 33 in students and 61 in staff members.
Jeck said that the speed at which residents are receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is a positive step; 60% of teachers have already received the first dose of the vaccine and appointments are currently being made to get the second required dose as well.
Jeck said that when the school division first surveyed employees, about 80% said they wanted to get vaccinated. He said Monday that some who declined when those surveys came out have since decided to have the vaccine. “And that’s good news,” he said. As of this morning’s data, almost 8,000 Fauquier residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
School board members seemed all in on the idea of bringing kids back to school, but Jeck cautioned that there are still lots of details to be worked out – staffing, transportation and food service considerations, for instance. “It’s going to depend on how many kids we are talking about,” he said. “We are trying to avoid having teachers juggle a classroom full of kids as well as students who are on computers. We could work it out so that some teachers only teach virtual students, but then that means that some kids will have to change teachers, and we don’t want that.”
Jeck did say that if a large number of children wanted to come back to school four days a week, mitigation strategies would have to be reexamined. He said that the “gold standard” is mask wearing and six feet of social distance, but that masks and 3 feet is “acceptable.”
David Graham, executive director for administration and planning, said that transportation is a major consideration. “If we want to fill our classrooms, we’ll have to fill our buses.” He said that the average number of students on a typical (non-COVID bus route) is about 40. Some routes have 77 kids and some have 12, but the average is 40. The school district’s state-approved mitigation plan says that only 22 kids can be on a bus at one time, sitting one to a seat. “It just depends how many kids we are talking about,” he said.
Graham said that before COVID, “We were 26 drivers short. Now, if every kid showed up, we’d be 18 drivers short,” but that’s if buses were full.
Lastly, Jeck said that an effort will be made to bring back as many special education students as possible. He said that currently, the most at-risk children are receiving in-classroom instruction, but he’d like to see more of those students return to school.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
