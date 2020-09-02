Family: Father Timothy is a federal acquisition consultant. Mother Dawn is a federal contracting officer. Sister Ainsley will be a freshman at Highland this fall and is an accomplished equestrian rider.
Best sports memory: “Scoring 55 yards out in a soccer game was pretty cool.”
Number: “I wear the No. 17, because 18 was taken on my first lacrosse team.”
Favorite food: Pineapple.
Favorite movie: “Star Wars.”
Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.
Favorite restaurant: Orlean Market.
Possible career: Veterinarian.
