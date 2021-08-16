THE CARTER FILE

-Family: Father Kevin Carter is general manager of Lansdowne Resort; mother Carrie Carter is going to school for nursing, sister Madison is a rising senior at Christopher Newport University; brother Jack is a rising junior at Fauquier High.
-Favorite foods: Pasta, watermelon, McDonald’s chicken nuggets.
-Favorite TV: “I really like Grey's Anatomy because there are so many seasons, and it was fun to watch [the characters] grow throughout the show.”
-Favorite movie: “Chasing Mavericks. I like all surfing movies, but I like this one the most because it is really cool how they surf such big waves.”
-Favorite music: “In the summer, I like to listen to country music because it matches the vibe in my jeep. But overall I love all kinds of music.”
-Favorite musicians: Lil Uzi Vert, Kenny Chesney, Kid Quill, Lil Tecca.
-Favorite subject: “Math because once I understand how to do it, it becomes easy.”
-Least favorite subject: “History. I am not good at memorizing. I feel like that’s all you have to do to be good at history.”
-Favorite college team other than Christopher Newport: “Florida State. I really like Florida State because they’re softball team is fun to watch. My cousin is going to be a freshman there and is on the swim team so I can’t wait to watch her swim.”
-Favorite pro team? “I like the Yankees because they seem like such a cool team, and my uncle scouts for them.”
-Favorite athlete? Odicci Alexander, pitcher for James Madison University. “She really inspired me this year because she worked so hard in the women’s college World Series.”
-Dinner with? “Lil Uzi Vert. I love his music and seems like a really cool and interesting dude. I feel like we would get along very well.”
-Hobbies: Cooking, working out, hiking, playing spike ball, sand volleyball.
-Possible profession: “I want to be a physical education teacher because I think teaching is a very rewarding job. I also think teaching is a great job to have when I have kids.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.