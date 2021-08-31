THE BRIZZI FILE

-Family: Father Pat is a retired teacher and former head basketball coach at then-Stonewall Jackson High School. Mother Carolyn is a human resources director for Northrup Grumman and was a high school swimmer. Sister Camilla, 25, swam for West Virginia Wesleyan. Sister Carissa, 23, played softball for the University of Connecticut.
-Hoops stats at Highland: 60 career games; 1,336 career points, 369 career assists.
-Nicknames: AB and Gelo.
-Hometown: Warrenton, moved from Gainesville (Va.) around third grade.
-Favorite sport besides basketball: Swimming.
-Favorite hoopsters: Steve Nash, Rajon Rondo, Jason Williams.
-Favorite NBA team: Boston Celtics.
-Favorite non-hoops athlete: Drew Brees.
-Favorite non-hoops team: New Orleans Saints.
-Uniform numbers: 1 and 14
-Favorite movie: “Saving Private Ryan.”
-Favorite basketball movie: “Glory Road.”
-Favorite vacation spot: Corolla, Outer Banks.
-Favorite warm-up music: Rap.
-Favorite sports drink flavor: Grape.
-Favorite video game: “Call of Duty.”
-Education: Hasn’t declared a major at Villanova, but is strong in math and sciences. Said he’s interested in environmental sciences and graphic design. Brizzi had a 4.3 GPA at Highland and scored 1,410 on his SAT.
