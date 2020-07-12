Family: Father Patrick Behan is a management consultant and government contractor. Mother Cathleen Cogdill is an associate dean and professor of business at Northern Virginia Community College. Brother Gregory Behan attends George Mason University.
Favorite foods: “Any red meat that was marinated and grilled to perfection.”
Favorite music: Blackbear.
Possible career: Will major in Psychology and Neuroscience at West Virginia University.” I can't figure out if I want to be an MD or PhD, but I'm definitely looking at higher education.”
