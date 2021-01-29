The prospect of no raises for school employees in next year’s budget brings with it the possibility Fauquier schools will fall farther behind larger school divisions to the north and east.

Teachers’ salaries are based on a “stepped” scale. Essentially, teachers are paid according to how many years of experience they have in a “certified” teaching role. (The details vary slightly with each school division.)

Based on some other school divisions implementing pay raises, Jeck said during his budget presentation that Fauquier’s pay scale has fallen below 90% of the “market” rate. (The “market” is based on an analysis of teacher pay in Albemarle, Culpeper, Frederick, Loudoun, Prince William, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Warren counties.)

The differences in pay scales are even more pronounced when comparing individual school divisions.

After five years of experience, teachers with a bachelor’s degree earn a salary of $46,618 in Fauquier County, not significantly different from Culpeper ($45,891), Warren ($48,003) and Stafford ($48,189).

But in bordering Prince William County, the same teacher would make $51,116. In Loudoun County, that teacher would earn $59,730 – an increase of more than $13,000 compared to Fauquier. The gaps widen with each year of experience factored into a teacher’s pay.

In a separate presentation, Director of Human Resources Janelle Downes told board members that the school division’s pay scale was the primary concern for hiring and retaining qualified teachers.

When interviewed upon leaving the school division, departing employees cited salary levels most often when asked what the school division could do to better retain employees, Downes said. When asked to describe the rate of pay offered in Fauquier, about half of departing employees said it was “poor.” Only four out of 69 interviewed said it was “excellent.”

“The market for teachers and other certified staff continues to be very competitive due to limited recruitment pools,” Downes’ presentation said. “It is crucial that we continue to address compensation to ensure we can attract and retail top talent.”

Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com