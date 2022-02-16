Fauquier Community Theatre invites local students to summer camp filled with “pure imagination.” Campers will perform the musical “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka Jr.” Director Jeff Walker said, “This musical has so many possibilities for whimsical costumes, scenic design and an array of characters.”

The two-week musical theatre camp for ages 10 to 17 will take place July 11 to 15 and July 18 to 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day. Performances of “Willy Wonka Jr.” will take place on July 22 and 23. The camp and performances will be held at the Theater on the Green located in Vint Hill at 4225 Aiken DrIve, Warrenton.

Walker said, “A childhood favorite of mine from the early 1970’s musical film, Willy Wonka is a beloved children’s tale translated into a stage musical. Taking a que from the popular song “Pure Imagination” from the score and film, I believe this is a show of pure theater magic, childhood dreams of endless candy and adventure. It offers the performers ample chances to use their imagination, singing and acting talents and to share this story with a new generation.”

The musical is based on the book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl. It is the popular story of poor, open-hearted Charlie Bucket who longs for excitement in his young life. When world famous candymaker Willy Wonka offers the prize of a personal tour of his factory to the holders of a Golden Ticket, Charlie is pulled into the whimsical world of Willy Wonka as he and other children vie for the prize of a lifetime of chocolate. Filled with songs and delightful musical numbers, “Willy Wonka Jr.” is sure to please the young and young-at-heart with a scrumdiddlyumptious good time.

Prior to joining Fairfax County Public Schools, Walker ran the theater program at Eastern View High School for nine years. He began his teaching career at Culpeper Middle School. Walker has taught beginning to advanced level theatre courses and has produced and directed more than 40 plays and musicals. All experience and skill levels are welcome to apply to summer camp; and everyone will have a role in the musical.

“Willy Wonka JR.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. It features the songs from the 1971 film, in addition to several new songs.” The musical was adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse and Timothy Allen McDonald. Lyrics and music are by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley.

The cost of the two-week summer camp is $335; a second sibling in the same family qualifies for a $50 discount. For more information about Fauquier Community Theatre’s “Willy Wonka Jr.” summer musical theatre camp and to access the online registration form, visit www.FCTstage.org. For additional information, email info@FCTstage.org or call 540-349-8760.