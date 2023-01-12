Liberty’s wrestling team posted a 5-0 record Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Falcon Duals in Warrenton.
Normally, that perfect performance would lead to a heroic headline like “Eagles Rule the Roost.” Instead, Liberty found itself as the runner-up to Millbrook in the seven-team field.
Due to the format which emphasized total points, Millbrook went 3-2 in its matches but beat some other opponents by more than Liberty did and the Eagles failed to make up the difference — even when they beat Millbrook 42-38 to cap the day.
The Pioneers edged the Eagles 234-232 overall, with Kettle Run third with 211, followed by Patriot (192), Fauquier (184), Gar-Field (109) and Heritage (104). Team scoring for the tournament was a compilation of each school’s totals points for the day. A decision was three points, a major decision four, technical fall five and one half and a fall or forfeit was worth six.
“Undefeated but no awards” was the immediate comment by a mildly frustrated Jayson Cody, Liberty’s first-year head coach, who still took away positives. “Our aggression and presence on the mat is great. We push the pace and give everyone a hard time. Even if our opponents win, they don’t want to wrestle us again,” Cody said.
Liberty downed Fauquier, 48-26, Kettle Run, 39-30, and Patriot, 48-25, to go with a win over Heritage.
Fauquier wrestled only four rounds instead of five when one school dropped out. Falcon coach Chad Hoffman extrapolated approximately 215 points if Fauquier had another foe.
Going unbeaten for the Eagles at 5-0 were Evan Cox (106), Christian Eberhart (120) and Noah Hall (165.) Joseph Medina posted a 3-0 mark at 190, while Logan Buchanan (175) and Ka’Von Bumbrey (285) both finished 4-1.
Cody pointed to Cox as a standout. “I was really impressed with Evan Cox. His determination on the mat earned the team 30 points and showed great character from him as a wrestler,” Cody said.
