The Kettle Run High wrestling team took fourth place out of 12 teams at the Battle of Spotsylvania meet.
The Cougars had two champions in 138-pounder Kyle Brumagim and 215-pounder Abram Chumley. Ryan Cruger (144) was third and Brandon Brumagim (132) fourth.
“I am very proud of how we performed. I feel like we are continuing to get better,” said coach Jacob Foy. “We are still working on improving specific situations and fine tuning what we are good at as we are preparing for districts on Feb. 3.”
Elsewhere, Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman said his team is mustering its forces for a home meet this Wednesday against Millbrook and Culpeper. Flu and injuries have been a concern.
