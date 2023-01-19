Feb. 3 is looming. Less than three weeks away, that’s the vital day when the Northwestern District’s Class 4 wrestlers lock horns in the district championship at Sherando.
The analysis and preparation are in full swing as top grapplers continue to hone their skills and try to stay healthy. Coaches are evaluating newer wrestlers who may be valuable in the impending postseason.
- See more recent wrestling photos here.
Both Fauquier and Liberty hosted three-team dual competitions on Jan. 11 involving district foes. Fauquier finished 1-1 by defeating Handley 40-30, before Sherando took a 40-33 decision. At Liberty, Kettle Run went 2-0 by dispatching Millbrook, 43-36, and Liberty, 40-28.
Fauquier opened its meet against Handley, winning nine of the 14 weight classes. Sal Sorrentino accepted a forfeit at 113 pounds. Cam Hooks took a 4-2 win at 126, Abdul Aziz won 4-3 at 138 and Hector Arellano posted a 10-2 major decision at 144.
Handley, however, led 30-15 after the 165-pound classification after recording three falls, two decisions and a win via forfeit.
Then the Falcon big boys went to work.
Landon Jobber-Spence (175) won by pin, and Kingsley Menifee added a forfeit at 190. Charlie Lovell’s fall at 215 pounds moved Fauquier into the lead for good, with 285-pounder Brian Bland clinching the win with another fall.
Sherando, considered by some to be the district tournament favorite, and Fauquier split their 14 head-to-head matches evenly — but Warriors won 40-33 because they registered five pins and took one forfeit for 30 of their points. Fauquier, by contrast, won just three falls.
Falcons Bland and Menifee won with falls and Jobber-Spence was a technical fall winner by a 19-4 score. Lovell added a 12-4 major decision to go with decisions by Ian Durgin (120, 10-5) and Cole McAndrew (120, 7-1).
“It was a very intense dual versus Sherando,” Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman stated, “It was a great atmosphere. I can’t express how proud I was.
“We showed we can compete with anyone within our district and region,” Hoffman continued, expressing pride in the Falcons’ combination of great attitude, effort and toughness.
“Everyone showed flashes. I am so proud of the way these kids have been wrestling.”
Jobber-Spence and Menifee both competed during the weekend at the high-level Escape the Rock event in Pennsylvania. Menifee placed fourth and Jobber-Spence was seventh.
Cougars go 2-0
Kettle Run’s event began with a win over Millbrook that included pins by Myles McCarthy (120 pounds), Talan Morse (157), David Moore (165) and Abram Chumley (215). Brandon Brumagin (132), Kyle Brumagin (138) and Ryan Cruger (144) added victories by forfeit to go with a 11-7 decision by 150-pounder Fortune Fangamou.
In the nightcap win over Liberty, the Cougars captured seven of 12 bouts. There were double forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds.
Kettle Run recorded falls by Kyle Brumagin, Cruger, Morse, Chumley and Bradley Tapp (285) to go with Joe Alderman’s 10-2 major decision in 126-pound action.
Liberty scored falls by Thomas Clark (132), Noah Hall (165) and Logan Buchanan (175), Christian Eberhardt produced a 19-4 technical fall at 120 and Nathan Green received a forfeit at 190.
“Both Millbrook and Liberty have good teams,” said Kettle Run coach Jacob Foy. “Liberty beat us [39-30 Jan. 7] and our match with Millbrook was a close one as well.
“I thought my wrestlers were able to improve on specific situations whether they had won or lost their match. It’s nice to see this improvement as a coach,” he praised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.