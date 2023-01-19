wrestling-38_157lb_Liberty Angel Mejia Reyes vs Kettle Run Talan Morse_20230111.jpg

Kettle Run's Talan Morse and Liberty's Angel Mejia Reyes compete Jan. 11 at a Bealeton meet.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
wrestling-20_190lb_Fauquier_Kingsley Menifee vs James Wood_Orion Cox_0230118.jpg

Fauquier's Kingsley Menifee competes against James Wood's Orion Cox in the 190-pound weight class during a Jan. 18 meet.

